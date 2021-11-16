City Avenue Special Services District set to usher in new leadership

Bryan Fenstermaker will take on the role of President and CEO in January.
Fenstermaker succeeds Terrence Foley, who has been at the helm on City Avenue for 15 years.
Under Foley's guidance, the City Avenue district saw multi-million dollar safety upgrades and development projects, including housing, retail, and offices.
"As an area resident frequenting City Ave, I appreciate both the strengths and opportunities that exist for the district," said Fenstermaker. "Terry has done a tremendous job in shaping the future of this important corridor that serves residents and businesses throughout Philadelphia, Lower Merion and beyond.
