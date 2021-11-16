community

City Avenue Special Services District set to usher in new leadership

Bryan Fenstermaker will take on the role of President and CEO in January.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

City Avenue Special Services District set to usher in new leadership

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City Avenue Special Services District is set to usher in new leadership.

Bryan Fenstermaker will take on the role of President and CEO in January.

Fenstermaker succeeds Terrence Foley, who has been at the helm on City Avenue for 15 years.

Under Foley's guidance, the City Avenue district saw multi-million dollar safety upgrades and development projects, including housing, retail, and offices.

"As an area resident frequenting City Ave, I appreciate both the strengths and opportunities that exist for the district," said Fenstermaker. "Terry has done a tremendous job in shaping the future of this important corridor that serves residents and businesses throughout Philadelphia, Lower Merion and beyond.

For more the latest updates and information on City Ave Special Services District, CLICK HERE.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabusinesscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
South Jersey teen invents 'Vax Pack' to protect vaccination cards
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Christmas Village opens in Philadelphia, many opting to shop local
Pa. woman reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News