Philadelphia residents rally for safer options after neighborhood recreation center closes

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia residents are calling on the city to provide a better alternative after a plumbing issue forced the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center to close.

Children are now being forced to go to neighboring centers, but high school senior Michael Sanders says other locations raise safety concerns.

"People will just be shooting for no reason," he says.

Scared to go outside his neighborhood, Sanders says the turf wars are real.

"It's like walking into someone else's territory," said Sanders.

"When we go to other rec centers, it's a death sentence for the youth to go there. We can't go south, we can't go north," adds Malik Johnson, who coaches at the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center.

More than 300 children in the city have been shot this year, 54 of them killed.

The city says the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center has a broken sanitation line. The closure will likely last six to nine months.

"The alternatives they have, they have to be safe for our children," said organizer Kristen Britt. "We're proposing that they open up the schools."

STATEMENT: City officials released this state on the recreation center closure:

"Due to a broken sanitation line, the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center building is temporarily closed. We anticipate the closure will last for 6-9 months.
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center is an approved Rebuild site. Rebuild is working with urgency to complete this work and safely reopen the recreation building as soon as possible.

While the recreation building is closed, residents can still access the playground, outdoor athletic fields, and Laura Sims Skate House.

We understand this news may be upsetting to families, especially those who relied on Cobbs Creek for daily programming and events. All indoor programs have been temporarily relocated to neighboring locations, and we have extended hours at nearby locations. In addition, youth programming at the nearby Laura Sims Skatehouse and Cobbs Creek Environmental Center is available to ensure young people in Cobbs Creek have access to safe, fun indoor recreation programs."
