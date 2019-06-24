Celebrating Pride month in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is not only the nation's birthplace, it's also home to the start of the nation's gay rights movement. There are lots of ways to celebrate and remember Pride month and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Be sure to tune into 6abc for our half-hour special, "Philly Pride: 50 Years Since Stonewall" followed by highlights of Philadelphia's Pride Parade, hosted by Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli.
William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-732-2220
