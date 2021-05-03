FYI Philly

CHOP: The Runway- outdoor shopping event to benefit children

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

CHOP: The Runway's outdoor shopping event to benefit children

PHILADELPHIA- 8-year old Raymond Moore will be among the models in this year's CHOP: The Runway Show, raising money for kids like him. He was born with a really tiny jaw, a cranial facial difference called hemifacial microsomia, a congenital condition that was so severe in Ray's case, he was struggling to breathe.

Dr. Jesse Taylor, Chief of the Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at CHOP met Ray when he was just 2 days old and performed the first of many surgeries that Ray says, "saved my life."

CHOP's Division of Plastic and Reconstructive surgery is among the oldest and most active children's plastic surgery centers in the country, treating thousands of patients a year with cleft lip and palate and dozens of other conditions from the routine to the rare.

Dr. Taylor says when you treat things that "may not be life-threatening, but are certainly life altering, medical insurances sometimes fall a little bit short."

That's where the Runway event comes in.

It's a combination live and virtual event this year with local celebrities, hospital supporters and CHOP patients modeling the latest looks from some of Philadelphia's top boutiques and designers at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Dr. Taylor says the event typically raises about $600,000 and, "100% of the money that's donated will go directly to helping kids in need."

Ray has had 10 surgeries at CHOP so far, including building a left ear for him since he was born without one. "Now I can finally wear like sunglasses and masks and stuff," Ray says. He will continue to need more surgeries as he grows.

"Hug your kids," Dr. Taylor recommends, "Think about what their hopes and dreams are, and if you want that for other kids, give to the Division of Plastic Surgery at CHOP."

CHOP: The Runway| Website |Facebook | Instagram

The Runway at the Mann

The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

Thursday, May 20th

11 a.m. - Registration and Trunk Show

Noon - Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Runway at Home

Thursday, May 20th, noon live virtual program
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Garden Days plants destination events in East Passyunk to line up with Flower Show
Last Chance Ranch is on a mission to help four-legged friends find homes
New cafes and coffee shops that got their start during pandemic
At Insomnia Cookies first ever CookieLab, you can create cookies of your dreams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
Some NJ restrictions to be lifted, capacity limits to be increased: Gov. Murphy
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Lumber, construction supply prices skyrocket amid high demand
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Community rallies around NJ high schooler battling brain cancer
Show More
AccuWeather: Unsettled Week with Rollercoaster Temperatures
Porch pirate dressed as Amazon worker steals packages
Philly entrepreneur helping current-day immigrants live American dream
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Strawberry Mansion program helps longtime residents stay in their unique homes
More TOP STORIES News