Kids conquer hunger in the Philadelphia area

A small headquarters in a suburb of Philadelphia is where volunteers ranging from children to grandparents are stocking bags full of meals to donate to those in need in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas.
Heather Griesser LaPierre and her family started Kids Against Hunger Philadelphia four years ago. Today, they have packed around two million meals. Most of the care packages get distributed throughout the local community, while 25% gets shipped to third-world countries.
One look at the well-oiled assembly line shows why this group is special: it's made of children and not machines. Parents who get their kids involved say it's a great way to learn the value of giving back at an early age.
Many organizations, corporations, schools, and even families contribute by hosting fundraising events to help purchase the food. Each meal costs only 25 cents and a few volunteers piece together. Anyone interested in learning more or contributing can visit their website.
Watch our video to see Kids Against Hunger in action!
