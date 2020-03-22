Neighbors create social distance workout from their front lawns

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6036226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Families are stepping outside to blend nature and education at one of many story walks in the area. Community Journalist Matteo takes us there.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. -- A cul-de-sac flourishing with nature and energetic families has put a pause to its community life. Like every other block across the country, friends and families are practicing social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.One resident wanted to bring some "hope" to her neighbors stuck at home. Hope Nagy, a personal trainer, invited the community to step out on their front lawns for a free workout.From the mouth of her driveway, she choreographed an hour-long fitness routine for moms, dads, and even children."A lot of people right now are suffering because going to the gym is actually their medication," Nagy said.She wanted to fill that void for her neighbors at no extra cost.She also recommends that folks stuck at home should practice creating plans on paper and following through with their goals. One example is setting aside days of the week to exercise. She hopes this story will reach many homes during this difficult time and help people achieve peace of mind, body and spirit.