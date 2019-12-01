NJ teens take rodeo skills nationwide

The bonfire was lit as parents passed around picnic food, watching their children mount bulls inside the rodeo.
Four childhood friends strapped their chaps and rosined their ropes in preparation for their rides. It takes quite a bit of mental fortitude and muscle memory to react and perform exactly as required during their eight-second-long routine. That's if they last that long.
Guests put down money on the teams in order to raise money for a special opportunity. These high-schoolers qualified to compete in Las Vegas at the Junior World Finals and International Miniature Bull Association World Finals. They are excited for the bright lights and adrenaline, but always want to remain true and represent their humble roots in southern New Jersey. Parents created a GoFundMe page to help send the boys across the continental U.S. for the competition.
Watch our video to see them in action and wish them luck!
