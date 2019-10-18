Philadelphians break bread together to celebrate diversity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5490653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A free day of fun put a spotlight on educating the youth in North Philadelphia. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The city of Philadelphia is a melting pot that blends together cultures from around the world.This is truly seen every day at the Reading Terminal Market, where thousands cross paths to eat and shop in the same place at the same time. Its general manager, Anuj Gupta, condensed the spirit of the market into a series of community events called "Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers."This week, Philadelphians gathered at Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park in South Philadelphia to discuss their similarities and differences. Specifically, they talked about the present and future of the park they share together. This comes after the announcement of a "Master Plan" set to make ambitious changes to FDR Park.Each event in this series of dinners will be set in a Philadelphia public park. Together with various "Friends of Park" groups, they will shape the future of their communal spaces.