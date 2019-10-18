community journalist

Philadelphians break bread together to celebrate diversity

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The city of Philadelphia is a melting pot that blends together cultures from around the world.

This is truly seen every day at the Reading Terminal Market, where thousands cross paths to eat and shop in the same place at the same time. Its general manager, Anuj Gupta, condensed the spirit of the market into a series of community events called "Breaking Bread, Breaking Barriers."

This week, Philadelphians gathered at Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park in South Philadelphia to discuss their similarities and differences. Specifically, they talked about the present and future of the park they share together. This comes after the announcement of a "Master Plan" set to make ambitious changes to FDR Park.

Each event in this series of dinners will be set in a Philadelphia public park. Together with various "Friends of Park" groups, they will shape the future of their communal spaces.

RELATED: Family fun and education shine in North Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos

A free day of fun put a spotlight on educating the youth in North Philadelphia. Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistsouth philadelphia foodfoodcommunitydiversityphiladelphia
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Temple Students Build More Sustainable Community With Composting Site
Philly couple turns would-be-waste into pet treats
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
All aboard the North American Steamboat!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Pa. woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself
Downingtown Area School District investigating data breach
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted
Body found in Bucks County creek: Police
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
Show More
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Audio: First responders find Berks County siblings hanging in basement
Police investigating homicide in Whitehall Township
Mail theft caught on video in South Philadelphia
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
More TOP STORIES News