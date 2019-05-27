community journalist

Philly Girls Jump shows us the ropes!

PHIALDELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Today, Philly Girls Jump kicked off their fourth year of building a community around their favorite childhood pastime.

A group of jump rope lovers from all around the area is gathering every fourth Sunday of the month this summer, May to September, for jump roping action!

The events they hold are free to everyone from beginners to pros. They even give free basic lessons to all getting their feet wet in jumping rope.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.
