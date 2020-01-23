community journalist

Philly homebrew flavors flow for charity

ARDMORE, Pa. -- This chain of breweries is spreading the good brews.

Iron Hill Breweries hosted a competition for local homebrewers to craft their best flavors. Winners of "Brew with a Legend" are getting the opportunity to brew their recipes with state of the art equipment. Philly's winning beer from the regional beer brewing competition was called the "Dewey, Beetem and Howe," using beets as a main ingredient. Though being an unorthodox choice, its earthy flavors and ruby-red color made it stand out.

The winning team consisting of Tim Egan and Lou Casta chose Philabundance to benefit with their beer. In the coming weeks, they will have the opportunity to brew their recipe in-house at Iron Hill. Once it's on tap, $1 will be donated to the local charity for each pint of beer sold.

The competition was not only limited to Philadelphia. Other brewers came out on top in Central Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and South Carolina.

Iron Hill Brewery is also looking forward to the weekend of February 1st and 2nd, when they will be supporting Penn State's THON with a themed menu. Guests can try the "Fight On, State Burger," "World Famous Grilled Stickies," and the "Nittany Lion Nachos." All proceeds will support the massive fundraising experience lead by students.

Additionally, the brewery sends its spent grain to a local farm.

Co-creator of Iron Hill and Brew Legend himself, Mark Edelson, explains in our video how the community of brew lovers have come together to support great causes.

RELATED: German flavors galore at Philly's Cannstatter Volksfest
EMBED More News Videos

Oktoberfest came early this year in northeast Philadelphia! Community Journalist Matteo reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistbrewerycharityphilabundancebeerdonationsfundraiser
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Fight like a Knight and dine like a royal at restaurant in NJ
Locals knit crafts for displaced animals in Australia wildfires
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Free family photo archiving event in West Philly!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Show More
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
Biometric screening begins at PHL
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Former Philly lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for releection
More TOP STORIES News