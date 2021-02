Photographer Amanda Swiger and wife, Jordan, on their wedding day.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amanda Swiger started her company after turning to photography as an outlet from her job as a social worker.Ten years later, her company, Swiger Photography, specializes in weddings, engagements, portraits, and other life occasions - with a specific focus on the LGBTQ community.Her wife Jordan has her own career as a union electrician but often helps out on shoots.Now full-time with the business, Amanda says she has shot hundreds of weddings and calls it the best job in the world.2424 E. York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125504-881-3284