Stephen Starr's flagship Continental Restaurant in Old City shutting down for now

Philadelphia restaurants are now allowed to increase their indoor capacity to 50%, but that still isn't enough to help an iconic Old City diner.

Restaurateur Stephen Starr announced Thursday he's temporarily shutting down his flagship Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar.

The silver diner at the corner of 2nd and Market streets is known for its rotating dice on the roof.

"If the walls could talk, it would have incredible stories to tell. With only partial indoor occupancy allowable in the city, we believe this is the perfect time to close and reinvent this incredible spot," Starr posted on Facebook.

Philadelphia restaurants can now expand to 50% indoor capacity.



Starr said the restaurant will be closed beginning Saturday through the fall and winter seasons. He plans to reopen the location with a different look.

"We know it has another life, another great purpose. The Continental holds sentimental value for many, including myself. So I assure you, that we will recreate it and reemerge with renewed energy and excitement," Starr said.

