Home Cooking and Cocktail Recipes: Curry stew, a juicy mule

The experts are here to help you fulfil your cooking at home needs.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With COVID-19, a lot of us doing a lot more eating in than out these days.

And, if you want to really lean into the home cooking concept and learn to do it yourself, we made friends with personal chef Jason Moss and mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins, and they've teamed up to give you a quick and easy lesson for a curry stew and a juicy mule cocktail

Personal chef Jason Moss shows you how to make his delicious chicken dish.


Curry Stew from Personal Chef Jason Moss | IG
Spicy, Sweet & Savory! This is a go-to recipe that is quick, easy and tastes awesome! It's very versatile and will taste great with any kind of meat.

Ingredients:


  • 6-8 SKINLESS CHICKEN LEGS
  • 1 MEDIUM WHITE ONION-DICED
  • 1 GREEN BELL PEPPER-CHOPPED 1 RED BELL PEPPER -CHOPPED
  • 1 LARGE SWEET POTATO-CUBED 3 CUPS OF CARROTS-DICED
  • 2 CANS OF COCONUT MILK
  • 1 QUART OF CHICKEN STOCK
  • 2 TBSP. CRUSHED GARLIC
  • 4 TBSP. ONION POWDER
  • 4 TBSP. CURRY POWDER
  • 4 TBSP. CHILI POWDER
  • 2 TBSP. CINNAMON
  • SALT & PEPPER


METHOD


Combine all ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes. Remove chicken bones & enjoy!
Chef Tip: The stew is good same day and even better the next day.
This is not your average mule. It still has the perfect sting of ginger beer but it's toned down with a blend of cold-pressed juice.


Juicy Mule from Mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins



This is not your average mule. It still has the perfect sting of ginger beer but it's toned down with a blend of cold-pressed juice. Pineapple, ginger, turmeric, apple, spirulina and orange create the perfect for mixer for drinks while entertaining at home.

RIM TRIM: COCONUT SUGAR & LIME ZEST 2 OZ. STATESIDE VODKA (Stateside Vodka is made in Kensington)
2 OZ.THE JUICE BAR FLU SHOT. (The Juice Bar Cold Pressed Juice is in Merchantville, NJ)
STIR & FILL WITH GINGER BEER
