Corridor Contemporary features Philly-based artists in new group exhibition

FISHTOWN (WPVI) -- At Corridor Contemporary in Fishtown, you can see the works of artists from all over the world.

Now, the second floor of the gallery is permanently dedicated to Philly-based artists.

The newly unveiled group exhibition is called Philadelphia Featured.

It's a space dedicated not only to showing local artists, but to uniting them.

Artists Elizabeth Bergeland and O'Neil Scott are both deeply ingrained in Philadelphia's art scene.

"It's important for galleries like this to support local artists because it also brings in local collectors," says Elizabeth.

"It brings together the artists and gives a voice to the community," says O'Neil.

The exhibit features a diverse and vibrant selection of art.

Everything from hyper-realism, to portraiture and abstract art.

"We get to create really interesting conversations and dialogues by putting things next to each other that you typically wouldn't expect," says Gallery Director Damian Munoz.

The original gallery is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and its owners are Israeli.

This means you can see the work of Israeli artists in the Fishtown gallery, and the work of Philadelphia artists in Tel Aviv.

