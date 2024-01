Fire breaks out at motel in New Castle County

CHRISTIANA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Smoke wafted from a motel room window as firefighters in Delaware went to work dousing flames on Sunday.

The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Churchmans Road in Christiana.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the flames burning out of control at the Country Inn and Suites.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities say.