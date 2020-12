CHOP Dr. Angela Shen answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews, Scientist and Vaccine Education Specialist for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).They discuss the multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the market today and those coming to market soon. Dr. Shen also discusses the efficacy and side effects of the vaccines, the federal mission to educate the public, and the true definition of 'herd immunity'.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).