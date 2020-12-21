PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Dr. Angela Shen, Scientist and Vaccine Education Specialist for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).
They discuss the multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the market today and those coming to market soon. Dr. Shen also discusses the efficacy and side effects of the vaccines, the federal mission to educate the public, and the true definition of 'herd immunity'.
CHOP Dr. Angela Shen answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines
