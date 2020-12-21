inside story

CHOP Dr. Angela Shen answers FAQ on COVID-19 vaccines

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Dr. Angela Shen, Scientist and Vaccine Education Specialist for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

They discuss the multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the market today and those coming to market soon. Dr. Shen also discusses the efficacy and side effects of the vaccines, the federal mission to educate the public, and the true definition of 'herd immunity'.




Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiacovid 19 vaccineinside story
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
A conversation with Pennsylvania's "Fab Four" Congresswomen
Senator Pat Toomey talks COVID-19 in PA, Biden admin
Could the legal challenges to the PA vote gain traction?
Senator Chris Coons talks 2020 Election, Biden/Harris administration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
1 killed in fiery crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly today, rain and wind for Christmas Eve
Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street'
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
Christmas star: Jupiter, Saturn to form bright 'double planet'
17-year-old volunteer gets coronavirus vaccine to encourage Philly community
Show More
Here's what needs to happen for Eagles to get into playoffs
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Deer comes out of nowhere, nearly hits officer | WATCH
Mixed reaction as Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Philadelphia restaurant: Police
More TOP STORIES News