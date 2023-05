New Jersey is the third-largest cranberry-producing state in the U.S.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Cranberry juice is one step away from becoming the official state juice of New Jersey.

A bill is now in Governor Phil Murphy's hands for his signature.

It's all thanks to a push by fourth graders from Eleanor Rush Intermediate School when they visited the State House in Trenton.

It began as a civics lesson.

The New Jersey Senate passed the measure on Monday.

