Cray Taste brings Southern cuisine, brunch and DJs to Old City dining

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In colloquial terms, 'cray' is short for 'crazy', but for owner and Executive Chef Saquan Howard, he says it also represents his mission -- creativity, revolutionary, artistry, and youth.The native New Yorker has been catering and personal cheffing for decades, opening his original Cray Taste near Temple University four years ago.Just before the pandemic, 'Chef Smiff' acquired the new location and now his loyal foodies are following him there.Southern cuisine is on the menu at both locations, adding a Sunday brunch at Old City that is an especially big draw, with a DJ spinning tunes and flowing mimosas from the bar.118-22 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-886-9014Cray Taste (North Philadelphia)3865 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140267-687-7611