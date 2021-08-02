FYI Philly

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chef Maria Forte grew up in Italy, where her mother had a restaurant for years.

In Philly, she was a fixture on the Italian restaurant scene, opening a few noted spots before retiring during the pandemic with Cucina Forte in Bella Vista.

At every stop along the way, Mexican immigrant Juana Franco was with her, for more than 20 years - starting as a dishwasher, then becoming a cook, and eventually running the kitchen.

When Maria left Cucina Forte, Franco bought the restaurant from her and changed the name to Cucina Maria.

Today, Franco continues to cook the classic Italian dishes she learned under the tutelage of Maria, and says she is excited to be moving into the next phase as owner-chef.

Cucina Maria owner-chef Juana Franco with her culinary creations, and husband Angel Ayala.



Cucina Maria | Facebook | Instagram
768 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-408-0020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi italianfyi phillyfooditalian food
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
100% Authentic Mexican Grill Opens in South Jersey
WATCH Oct. 3 FYI Philly: Hispanic Heritage Month, Karen's farewell
Crème Brulee Bistro & Café bakes the best of France all over Philly
FYI Philly says goodbye to Karen Rogers
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News