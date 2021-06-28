inside story

How the city plans to use historic $155 million budget deal to address gun violence

By Niki Hawkins
Historic $155 million dedicated to violence prevention in City budget

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviewed Curtis Johnson Philadelphia City Councilman and chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

He worked to make this historic budget deal offering an unprecedented $155 million in resources for violence prevention efforts with grassroots community-based organizations.


They discuss where this money will be invested and other solutions to thwart rising gun violence in the city.

