PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tamala Edwards interviewed Curtis Johnson Philadelphia City Councilman and chairman of the Public Safety Committee.
He worked to make this historic budget deal offering an unprecedented $155 million in resources for violence prevention efforts with grassroots community-based organizations.
They discuss where this money will be invested and other solutions to thwart rising gun violence in the city.
How the city plans to use historic $155 million budget deal to address gun violence
