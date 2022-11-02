WATCH LIVE

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on Bustleton Avenue

Police say 43-year-old James Doughty and his girlfriend were riding bicycles on Bustleton Avenue when he was hit.

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 11:06PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

Thiarles Dasilva, 31, of Las Vegas, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with Homicide by Vehicle and Accident by Death in the August 22 crash.

Police say 43-year-old James Doughty and his girlfriend were riding their bicycles southbound in the northbound lanes on Bustleton Avenue when he was hit.

The impact caused him to be ejected from his bike. Police say the bike was split in half.

Doughty succumbed to his injuries on September 17.

