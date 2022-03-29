1 in custody following barricade situation at home in Collins Park, Delaware

COLLINS PARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is in custody following a barricade situation at a home in New Castle County, Delaware.Police were called to the Collins Park section of the county at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a man barricaded inside a home on Atlas Drive, near Delaware Drive.Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire area of Collins Park until further notice.At about 12:25 p.m., views from Chopper 6 showed officers dragging a man wrapped in a red blanket out of the home.SWAT officers and armored vehicles were seen at the front of the house.No injuries have been reported at this time.