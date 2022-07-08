road rage

Mother of accused gunman in Delaware County road rage shooting charged

Investigators believe King Hua was shot and killed for driving too slow.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with first-degree murder in Delco road rage shooting

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mother of the accused gunman in a Springfield Township road rage shooting has been charged in connection with the case, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Amanda Washington, the mother of 22-year-old Saddiq Washington, has been charged with hindering prosecution, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.



Saddiq Washington, of Darby, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old King Hua.

Hua, a township resident, and his wife were traveling on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane around 8:43 a.m. on June 29 when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.

Pictured: Saddiq Washington in police custody on Friday morning.



The vehicle then stopped and Washington, who was a passenger in the car, partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota, said Stollsteimer.

The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Stollsteimer said Washington's mother was driving the car at the time of the shooting.

"Although it was her son's actions that led to this heartbreaking tragedy, we cannot ignore Amanda Washington's actions. She chose to speed away from the scene of the crime. She chose to remain silent even after the death of Mr. Hua had been announced. It was a catastrophic dereliction of her duties as a parent and as a citizen that led to today's charge," said Stollsteimer.

EMBED More News Videos

The Delaware County D.A. announces an arrest in the fatal road rage shooting in Sprinfield Twp.



RELATED: Road rage victim in Delaware County apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting investigation on State Road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County.



Investigators believe Hua was shot and killed for driving too slow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfield township (delaware county)fatal shootinggun violenceshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Man charged with first-degree murder in Delco road rage shooting
Sources: Accused shooter in custody following Delco road rage shooting
Road rage victim apparently killed for driving too slow: Police
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delco identified
TOP STORIES
7 young suspects wanted in deadly attack on 73-year-old man
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Alert nurse helps NJ police capture Center City rape suspect
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Pa. 911 dispatcher who didn't send ambulance charged in 2020 death
Senate GOP advances Pa. constitutional amendment on abortion
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Show More
21-year-old, 20-year-old killed in Philly double shooting
Boy, 11, seriously injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver
Highland Park mayor was the Cub Scout leader to alleged July 4 gunman
Shooting leaves 3 injured in Lansdale
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
More TOP STORIES News