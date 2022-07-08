Mother of accused gunman in Delaware County road rage shooting charged

Amanda Washington, the mother of 22-year-old Saddiq Washington, has been charged with hindering prosecution, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.
Saddiq Washington, of Darby, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 54-year-old King Hua.
Hua, a township resident, and his wife were traveling on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane around 8:43 a.m. on June 29 when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.
The vehicle then stopped and Washington, who was a passenger in the car, partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota, said Stollsteimer.
The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.
Stollsteimer said Washington's mother was driving the car at the time of the shooting.
"Although it was her son's actions that led to this heartbreaking tragedy, we cannot ignore Amanda Washington's actions. She chose to speed away from the scene of the crime. She chose to remain silent even after the death of Mr. Hua had been announced. It was a catastrophic dereliction of her duties as a parent and as a citizen that led to today's charge," said Stollsteimer.
Investigators believe Hua was shot and killed for driving too slow.