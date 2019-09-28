Colonial school board member accused of sex crimes involving juveniles

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A member of the Colonial School District Board of Education has been arrested by New Castle County police on sex charges involving at least three juveniles, according to authorities.Ronnie Williams was taken into custody on Friday and is charged with second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, second-degree felony rape without consent and other related sex charges."This information is very unsettling and we are all saddened for the alleged victims," Superintendent Dr. Dusty Blakey said in a statement.The Colonial School District is cooperating fully with police."As always, we will do all that we legally can to protect the safety of our students, and to ensure that they receive the best education possible," Board of Education President Ted Laws said in a statement.Williams was being held on $385,000 cash bail and $80,000 secured bail.Based on the investigation, authorities are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-395-8126.