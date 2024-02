I-95 SB off-ramp to Rt. 896 SB set to close as road project continues in Delaware

DELAWARE (WPVI) -- A project in Delaware that will completely transform a major interchange is moving into its second stage.

The southbound I-95 off-ramp to southbound Route 896 will be closed overnight Wednesday and on Thursday night.

The project will reconfigure the interchange by adding two flyover ramps.

Work is expected to be completed by fall of 2025, officials say.

