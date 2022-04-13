Muslim student claims teachers, students made hurtful comments about her religion

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A student in Dover, Delaware, is now calling out her school.She and her mother, Kristina Sellers, talked to Action News on Wednesday about alleged hurtful comments made about her Muslim religion at Central Middle School.The girl's mother said she plans on addressing the pain her daughter has had to endure since she started wearing her Khimar to school at Wednesday's school board meeting."No matter how many times you tell me what you're going to do, or what compare me to things, I still believe in what I believe in," said Adriyonna Flamer, a Central Middle School student.Flamer, 14, is overcome by emotion. She told Acton News she showed up to school around the start of Ramadan wearing her Khimar for the first time."I think my culture is beautiful, and I would never be ashamed of wearing my Khimar because of what other people are saying," she said.Flamer said she's currently fasting during Ramadan, which she celebrates as part of her Muslim religion.She stated that one of her teachers told her, "I was too skinny to fast. And if I fasted more, he's not going to see me in class. And the kids, the boys were laughing."The final straw Flamer says was a comment from a teacher at the end of last week when her mom came to pick her up from school."He said, 'Sub Zero, your mom's here.' I said, 'Why do you keep calling me that?' He said, 'Cause that thing on your head makes you look like Sub Zero,' and then everybody started laughing," said Flamer.Sub Zero is a fictional character from a video game titled 'Mortal Kombat.'Flamer's mother is concerned about what happens from here."How does she go back into the school and learn under these same people who humiliated her in front of so many people?" asked Sellers.Flamer said she has not been back to school this week, concerned about how her peers and teachers will treat her.Her mother said she plans to meet with the superintendent Thursday.