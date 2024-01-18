As a winter storm approaches the Philadelphia region, AAA says make sure your car is ready

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Ahead of another snowstorm on Friday, AAA is encouraging drivers to get their vehicle emergency kits ready now.

"It's definitely worth the investment if you find yourself stuck by the side of the road," said AAA spokeswoman for Philadelphia and Delaware, Jana Tidwell.

Tidwell says for $50-$100 you'll be ready to go in an emergency with items like:

Shovel

Rock salt and kitty litter

Extra washer fluid and de-icer

An ice scraper

Blankets

Hats and gloves

Portable chargers

Non-perishable snacks

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Flashlight with batteries

Flares

Tidwell says now is also the time to make sure your car is in good working condition.

"AAA urges motorists to really take this week's winter weather as a warning. If you haven't had your vehicle serviced for winter weather driving, do so as soon as possible," Tidwell said.

She advises drivers to fill up their gas tanks, top off fluids and get tires and batteries checked.

Tidwell says calls from stranded drivers with dead batteries have already started to jump.

One of AAA's biggest concerns is drivers out on the roads who don't have to be during winter storms. If you can, they encourage you to stay home.

It's a message echoed by DelDOT.

"One of the things we already saw with the first storm were several incidents of cars hitting our plows. We want to avoid that for everyone's safety. Please give our plows plenty of space to operate," said DelDOT Director of Community Relations, C.R. McLeod.

DelDOT crews spent Thursday performing maintenance on their equipment, making their brine solution, loading up trucks with salt and pre-treating roads. Hilly areas on the western side of northern Delaware are a major concern, according to McLeod.

"That's really an area that we always have to concentrate a lot of efforts on just because of that terrain and having to keep those roads from really icing up and becoming hazardous," said McLeod.

When it comes to your well-being, Physical Therapist Mark Szaroleta, Clinical Director at Elite Physical Therapy in Wilmington, says winter-weather-related injuries he sees usually involve back and neck pain and pulled muscles from shoveling snow or even fun activities like sledding.

"Whether that be a bruise from a fall or lifting something too heavy, or trying to catch themselves from falling and having a muscular injury," said Szaroleta.

He says avoid injury and falls by wearing sturdy shoes with good tread, shovel small amounts of snow at a time and don't overdo it.

"Listen to your body if you're feeling tired," he said. "A lot of injuries happen with fatigue."