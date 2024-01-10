More flooding in NJ expected, prompting voluntary evacuations in Delran

Officials say they made three rescues from homes in Delran Tuesday night and 50 homes in the township have been impacted by flooding.

DELRAN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Tuesday's storm caused flooding across parts of New Jersey and forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

Now, concerns for more flooding is prompting new evacuations in Delran, New Jersey.

Officials are going door-to-door, letting residents know the water is expected to rise again and that if they want to leave, they should do so right away.

Neighbors are saying this is the worst flooding they've seen since Superstorm Sandy.

While the water appears to have gone down for now along Stewart Avenue, the street was covered Tuesday night, with officials wading through knee-deep water. With high tide coming up again soon, the water will likely rise again.

"Water was 4.5 feet around the house and I got six inches of water damage throughout the entire house -- it's a single floor," said Delran resident Jim Otis.

The area is in very close proximity to the Delaware River and Rancocas Creek.

The Delaware River crested just shy of 12 feet Tuesday night, deeming it in a major flood stage. That broke the last record high recorded in 2021.

Burlington County and Delran officials spoke early Wednesday afternoon about the damage and concerns for the rest of the day.

"There are people's lives that are upended by this. We were fortunate last night -- it was kind of warm out but we all know the weather report and the temperature drop. If these homes have to have their gas shut off, these folks are going to have to be moved some place else," said Burlington County Commissioner, Daniel O'Connell. "The Red Cross is working with us for those who need assistance."

A Red Cross staging area is being set up at the Delran fire house for anyone who needs help.

This, as several thousand people are without power in Burlington County.

PSEG also had to turn off the gas to homes in this area and it is still being determined when that'll be turned back on.

High tide is coming up at around 1 p.m. so the water will likely come back up into these streets that saw flooding overnight.