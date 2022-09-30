Co-founder of first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia dies at 97

Audrey Evans helped open the first Ronald McDonald House to provide affordable lodging for families of gravely ill children.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The co-founder of the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia has died.

Ronald McDonald House Charities announced Doctor Audrey Evans passed away peacefully in her home Thursday.

Evans was the first Chief of Pediatric Oncology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

She helped open the first Ronald McDonald House in 1974 to provide affordable lodging for families of gravely ill children.

"Realizing that a sick child meant a sick family, Dr. Evans sought to create a place where families could live close to their children while they received life-saving treatments. With the help of former Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Jimmy Murray and many local individuals, Dr. Evans co-founded the very first Ronald McDonald House in the world in 1974," said the Ronald McDonald House Charities in a press release.

Dr. Evans was 97 years old.