Driver sentenced in hit-and-run crash that killed Folcroft police officer's daughter

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, March 2, 2024 1:47AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The driver accused of killing the daughter of a Delaware County police officer in a hit-and-run crash last year was sentenced to prison.

On Friday, Domair Brown, 31, was sentenced to 3.5 to 8 years in prison in the death of 27-year-old Ashley McLean.

The sentencing came after Brown pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, accident involving death, false report and evading arrest or detention on foot.

McLean was struck and killed just after 2:30 a.m. on August 26, 2023, at 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in Southwest Philadelphia.

Brown was allegedly intoxicated or on drugs before the hit-and-run crash.

McLean, from Glenolden, was the daughter of a Folcroft police officer who has been on the force for about 17 years.

She was the mother of two daughters and was soon to be married to her fiancé.

