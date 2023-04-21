Teens under 15 will need chaperones this summer at Dorney Park in Lehigh Valley

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new policy is going into effect next month at a popular amusement park in Lehigh Valley.

Dorney Park officials announced it is now requiring teens to be accompanied by an adult.

Starting on May 7, all guests under the age of 15 must be chaperoned from 4 p.m. until closing time.

The policy states that the adult must be 21 years or older.

Officials said over the past two years, there have been an increasing number of incidents involving unruly and inappropriate behavior from teens across the industry.