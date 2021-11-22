community

Downingtown High School marching band set to perform at Tournament of Roses

The marching band performs on New Years Day!
By Todd Haas
DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Downingtown High School has been given the honor to perform in Pasadena, Los Angeles at the annual Tournament of Roses.

The students will have the opportunity to showcase all of their hard work.

Instructor Ed Otto calls it the granddaddy of all parades.

"We're very proud of these kids, they worked very hard on both sides of the district," says Otto.

The band has been practicing close to five days a week for the past few months. Some students say the performance will be once in a lifetime.

"It's not just an individual effort, you have to work with everyone around you," says Nandita Reddy, a senior and band member.

Band instructor Andrew German expressed the significance of the cost to send the kids and equipment both to Pasadena and back.

"Flights, transportation, the whole deal and back home safely is just about $900,000. So it is a huge amount of money to raise and get these kids out there and back," says German.

The kids have done multiple fundraisers for the past year to help raise funds for the trip, but more is still needed.

The band will perform in "The Tournament of Roses" on Saturday, January 1 at 11 a.m.

If you would like to help to the band, visit: dasdgoesrose.com

