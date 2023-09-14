Police release new age-progression photo of girl who vanished from NJ park 4 years ago

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey are still searching for a missing girl who vanished from a park four years ago.

On Thursday, police released an age-progression photo of what Dulce Maria Alavez might look like today.

Age progression photo released on four-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The young girl, then 5 years old, was last seen playing with her younger brother at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County on the afternoon of September 16, 2019.

"In the absence of evidence confirming Dulce's demise investigators hold out hope that Dulce is still alive," said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari in a joint statement.

About one month after she disappeared, authorities released a sketch of a man who remains a person of interest.

READ MORE: Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez

On October 15, 2019, nearly a month into the case, police released a composite sketch of a person who may have information on Dulce Maria Alavez's disappearance.

In the years since the girl's disappearance, hundreds of interviews have been conducted and investigators continue to follow up on every tip reported.

SEE ALSO: Mother of Dulce Maria Alavez expresses regret, defies critics one year after child vanished

"In the past year, investigators have traveled out of state to follow up on tips that have recently come in regarding Dulce's disappearance," the statement said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

On the day of her disappearance, Dulce's mother let the children run off to play on the swings at the playground.

Alavez-Perez and her younger sister stayed inside her vehicle while the children played.

She would later find her younger son crying, and Dulce was nowhere to be seen.

Authorities have released several age-progression photos since the 2019 disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office through this form at CCPO.TIPS.

Age-progression photos released Thursday (left) and Wednesday (right) show what Dulce Maria Alavez could look like today. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

