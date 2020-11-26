Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Must-win for Birds, bounce back for Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.The Birds face the 7-3 Seahawks on the heels of consecutive losses combined with a fan base that appears to be turning on quarterback Carson Wentz after another poor outing.Factor in that Seattle has won six straight vs. the Eagles and there isn't much optimism heading into Monday's showdown at the Linc.But former Eagle Ron Jaworski is here break down the matchup and to predict the outcome of this pivotal contest.Is this a must-win game for the EaglesCan Carson get right vs. NFL's worst defense?: How Eagles can stop 6-game skid vs. SeattleSeahawks 20, Eagles 17