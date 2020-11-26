Three and Out

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Must-win for Birds, bounce back for Wentz

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

The Birds face the 7-3 Seahawks on the heels of consecutive losses combined with a fan base that appears to be turning on quarterback Carson Wentz after another poor outing.


Factor in that Seattle has won six straight vs. the Eagles and there isn't much optimism heading into Monday's showdown at the Linc.

But former Eagle Ron Jaworski is here break down the matchup and to predict the outcome of this pivotal contest.

1st Down: Is this a must-win game for the Eagles
2nd Down: Can Carson get right vs. NFL's worst defense?
3rd Down: How Eagles can stop 6-game skid vs. Seattle
Jaws' Prediction: Seahawks 20, Eagles 17
