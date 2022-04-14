Earth Day 2022: FYI Philly's vegan eats, Spring into shape outdoors, PHS Flower Show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11738009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The collection spans his 10-year career and highlights the global impact he had in social justice and activism.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FLOWER SHOW - WENDYLIBERTEE GROUNDS - NATVegan food has come a long way, and these three purveyors of meatless culinary creations prove it.At Tomo Sushi & Ramen, you can get traditional or vegan sushi, with innovative methods being used to make sushi without fish.Amira's Delites brings small-batch, vegan baked goods to independent groceries and farm markets year-round, using no dairy and locally milled flour.In Manayunk, The Volstead by Unity has a 100% vegan menu, plus a 'zero-proof' bar. The food menu goes from brunch items to dinner entrees, with every item being plant-based.For drinks, a full bar exists with every wine, beer and spirit containing no alcohol, and the classic cocktails served have surprisingly similar tastes to conventional bar beverages.228 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106267-519-0209Bee's Tiny Market600 Brill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120267-223-40374371 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127267-437-3194Bennett Compost's Founder Tim Bennett is on a mission to make composting more accessible.The company services almost 6,000 homes in Philadelphia. They provide customers with a five-gallon container with a lid to collect the materials, then they pick them up via bicycle on scheduled days.Bennett Compost Bike Collector Matt Huff has anywhere between 150-200 stops in his route. Their bikes are stationed in Fishtown, and once they're done loading their trailer, they bring the payload to the headquarters near Olney.There, the scraps are mixed with woodchips and go through a 4-6-month composting process. Afterwards, if customers want compost back for gardening purposes, they drop off the finished compost to help replenish the soil.You can try a free one-month trial to decide whether the service works for your lifestyle.Tim says most people stick with it because it becomes second-nature, like taking out the garbage and recycling.5650 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19120LOCAL PHL MARKET - TIMAt Ray's Reusables, you'll find everything from earth-friendly soaps, toothpaste, lip balms and shampoo and conditioner bars.There's toilet paper made from bamboo or recycled paper products, and dryer balls in bold colors, fun prints or cute animal faces. Throw a handful in your dryer and it's said to reduce static cling and save you money by reducing your dry time up to 25%.Ray Daly is the curator of this collection.Her shop is filled with surprise finds like plant-able greeting cards, made on recycled paper that's embedded with seeds. She carries seed balls too, filled with cooking herbs, pollinator plants or wildflowers. You simply bury the ball in soil and plants will soon pop up.And she has what she calls swap items-things to replace single-use disposable items in your kitchen and bathroom, like cloth facial wipes instead of cotton balls and unpaper towels that you can wash and re-use.But at its heart, Ray's Reusables is a bulk refill station for everything from shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion to laundry detergent, dish soap and hand soap.Because it doesn't make sense to chuck a bottle and buy a brand new one every time you run out of your favorite products.You can BYOB or Ray can sell you an aluminum or glass bottle.She opened her shop in March after a year and a half of doing mobile pop-ups.The mobile popups continue as Ray works to make it easier for people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.935 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123With spring finally here, why not get your exercise in by heading out?Outdoor exercise is easy and fun, and the time is now.From gardening to golfing, and jogging to biking, even a simple walk around the block is a great way to get started.Take a look at tips from healthcare professionals who know how much the benefits of getting moving in the great outdoors helps both body and mind.With Stress Awareness Month, it's even more important to be mindful, and move with intention.866-225-5654CHOP 31 DAY CHALLENGE - SPONSORED - TOHead to Doylestown, where you'll find rare works by local icon and artist Keith Haring on display."Keith was well-known as being a POP artist of the 1980's," says Joshua Lessard, Director of Exhibition at Michener Art Museum.The collection spans his 10-year career and highlights the global impact he had."This exhibition is laid out into 12 thematic sections. It works its way through his early work, it moves through his gallery career and sort of the Pop Shop commercial work, as well as his more personal collaborations," says Lessard.Haring was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and raised in Kutztown.The show gives insight into who the artist was behind the work.138 South Pine Street, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901The Rounds will deliver your weekly staples to your doorstep with zero packaging waste.Think toilet paper, hand soap, olive oil, pasta and dog treats.Co-Founder Alex Torrey says it's bulk store price delivered to your door in the city.They also partner with Philadelphia makers like Merzbacher's and Lost Bread.Torrey came up with the concept after noticing how much excess packaging was used in traditional home delivery. He recruited Byungwoo Ko, aka BK, a classmate at Wharton.Together, they launched The Rounds in 2019.There is a $6/month membership fee but no additional fees for delivery.They have now expanded to Washington, DC and Miami and are moving into Atlanta next.Their hope is that by influencing 'the micro behaviors of millions of people,' they can have an outsized impact on the community and the planet.Jamaaladeen Tacuma is a modern-day Renaissance Man; a musician, producer, composer and fashion stylist at the Redd Carpet Room.It's a high-end, appointment-only consignment shop specializing in vintage clothing and accessories where you'll find lots of colorful and avant-garde pieces.PHILADANCO! is staging its spring performance at the Kimmel Center April 22-24.The program is calledand it's filled with four of founder Joan Myers Browns personal favorites.It's part of PHILADANCO!'s ongoing celebration of more than a half century of dance.Kimmel Center Perelman Theater300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, Pa 19102