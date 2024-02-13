East Lansdowne mayor looking into counseling services for residents after Le family tragedy

The medical examiner is now trying to determine exactly how the family members died.

The medical examiner is now trying to determine exactly how the family members died.

The medical examiner is now trying to determine exactly how the family members died.

The medical examiner is now trying to determine exactly how the family members died.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been nearly one week since a police shooting and massive house fire that claimed the lives of a family of six in East Lansdowne, Delaware County.

The borough's council held its first meeting Monday night since the tragedy, where Mayor Majovie Bland thanked first responders.

ALSO SEE: Crews demolish East Lansdowne home after remains recovered: 'We think we have found everybody'

He said the two officers shot while responding to the scene on Wednesday are now recovering at home.

It all began with a 911 call for a report of a shooting at 58 Lewis Ave. The alleged shooter was identified by his mother as 43-year-old Canh Le.

Le's mother, Chin Le, told Action News that she heard Canh Le having an argument with his 13-year-old niece in a upstairs bedroom.

Chin Le said she heard Canh Le say he was going to get a gun.

That's when Chin Le said her husband took her out of the home and the shots were fired. Chin Le said it was her husband who called 911.

She went on to say her other son, Xuong Le, and his wife, Britni McLaughlin-Le, were also presumed dead, along with their three children, NaKayla, 13, NaTayla, 17, and Xavier, 10.

RELATED: Vigil held for family killed in East Lansdowne shooting, house fire

The medical examiner is now trying to determine exactly how the family members died.

The mayor also said he is looking into offering counseling services for residents.

The medical examiner is now trying to identify and determine exactly how the family members died.