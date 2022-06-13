fire

1 dead after fire in East Nottingham Twp., Chester County

One person was rescued from the house, but that victim later died.
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials are trying to figure out the cause of a fire that claimed one person's life in Chester County.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. Monday on the 700 block of Waterway Road in East Nottingham Twp.

One person was rescued from the house, but that victim later died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

The fire was placed under control around 7 a.m.

No one else was injured.

Report a correction or typo
