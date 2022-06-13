assault

Suspect wanted following assault on SEPTA employee at Walnut-Locust Station

A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police that she was assaulted by a man after she swept underneath the bench he was lying on.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the assault of one of its employees.

According to officials, the incident happened Monday at about 5:50 a.m. on the southbound platform of the Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line.



A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police that she was assaulted by a man after she swept underneath the bench he was lying on.

SEE ALSO: SEPTA cashier carjacked in North Philadelphia while on way to work; suspects sought

The man punched the employee in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar, officials said. She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The man was last seen leaving the scene on Walnut Street, heading toward 15th Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaseptacrimeassaultphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASSAULT
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
North Philly store owner robbed, assaulted with brick: Police
Bar announces changes after fatal punch in Center City
Brendan Langley, fmr. NFL player, gets in scuffle at NJ airport
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly city commissioner describes 'specific, graphic' threats
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Bieber's Philly concert not canceled yet but unlikely due to syndrome
Watch June 12 Inside Story: Commissioner Outlaw on gun violence
Recession looming? Stocks tumble worldwide amid bear market growls
Philip Baker Hall, known for 'Hard Eight' and 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Show More
1 dead, multiple injured in 2-car collision in Medford Lakes
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime
Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID
John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family
More TOP STORIES News