Suspect wanted following assault on SEPTA employee at Walnut-Locust Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the assault of one of its employees.According to officials, the incident happened Monday at about 5:50 a.m. on the southbound platform of the Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line.A SEPTA maintenance custodian told police that she was assaulted by a man after she swept underneath the bench he was lying on.The man punched the employee in the face, causing her to fall and hit a pillar, officials said. She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.The man was last seen leaving the scene on Walnut Street, heading toward 15th Street.Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.