crash

3 vehicles collide in Medford Lakes, multiple injured

Three people were trapped. Four other people were injured.
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple injured in 3-vehicle collision in Medford Lakes

MEDFORD LAKES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after three vehicles crashed in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail in Medford Lakes.

Police say the crash involved a head-on collision.

Numerous rescue squads responded to the scene.

They found three people trapped and four others injured.

Crews worked to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.

There is no word at this time on the victims' conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmedford lakescollisioncrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Bucks Co. woman dies after shopping cart hit by vehicle in parking lot
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Child airlifted to hospital after Montco crash
Police: Man, 5-year-old son killed in Delaware dirt bike crash
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia shooting, attack investigated as hate crime
Police chase involving U-Haul tied to homicide investigation
Man visiting sick mother shot and killed outside her Philly home
3 local senators part of bipartisan gun legislation proposal
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Gymnastics teacher and child with autism learn and grow together
Fmr. Philly City Commissioner to testify before Jan 6. committee
Show More
Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies
Phillies end 9-game win streak, skipper Thomson's 1st loss
Travelers react to reversal of international travel testing mandate
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
AccuWeather: Warm & Humid
More TOP STORIES News