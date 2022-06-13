3 vehicles collide in Medford Lakes, multiple injured

MEDFORD LAKES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured after three vehicles crashed in Burlington County, New Jersey.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Stokes Road and Pawnee Trail in Medford Lakes.Police say the crash involved a head-on collision.Numerous rescue squads responded to the scene.They found three people trapped and four others injured.Crews worked to rescue those trapped in the wreckage.There is no word at this time on the victims' conditions.The cause of the crash is under investigation.