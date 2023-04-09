Hundreds dress in Sunday best for 90th annual Easter Promenade in South Philadelphia

"My outfit, it has roses and a bow is right here, and it's all white," said one event-goer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people celebrated Easter in South Philadelphia by taking part in the 90th annual Easter Promenade.

The Philadelphia tradition brought out those sporting their Sunday best to 5th and South streets. Then, the crowd strutted to Headhouse Plaza on 2nd and Lombard streets where some competed in different categories for best dressed.

"My outfit, it has roses and a bow is right here, and it's all white," said Cavelle Lockhart, who wore her best princess dress.

"Anytime we have a promenade in Philadelphia or a parade, it's special. People love to come out and be a part of their city and when it's a celebration like 90 years, it's really a big thing," said Mark Beyerle, the event producer.

The event drew people out from all over the city. For some families, attending the show is their Easter tradition.

"It's so much fun. Family-friendly fun, and it's Passover and also Easter, so we love it. We make our little silly hats every year," said Terry Gsell from Gray's Ferry.

From sporting silly hats to taking pictures with the Easter Bunny, the event featured fun for everyone.

"Just to enjoy the beautiful weather, have something to do for Easter and it's just awesome to be among everybody. Everybody's out here!" said Lara Lechenberg from Bella Vista.

For those who have been part of this for decades, every year feels more and more special.

"It's special because we're still doing it. I started in Rittenhouse Square in the '80s and I've been doing it ever since. We're never going to give it up," said grand marshal Henri David.