WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Today's Tip

Sculpt your arms with this move: Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 11:37AM
Sculpt your arms with this move: Today's Tip
EMBED <>More Videos

Check out this exercise that will help you sculpt your arms.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana has a simple exercise that will help you sculpt your arms.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Feel the burn with this move - and a dish towel: Today's Tip

Grab a towel and try this plank

Plie squat with shoulder press - Today's Tip

Cross-legged abs - Today's Tip

Pull, press, extend - Today's Tip

Squeeze and lift - Today's Tip

Chair Tricep Dips - Today's Tip

Wall push-ups - Today's Tip

Curtsy with a press - Today's Tip

Leg circles - Today's Tip

Side-leg crunches - Today's Tip

Game-changing presses: Today's Tip

Lunge and row - Today's Tip

Squat jack and plank - Today's Tip

Reverse fly, row, tricep extension - Today's Tip

Reverse lunge, curl, press - Today's Tip

Squat with heel lift - Today's Tip

Not your typical bicycle ab workout - Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW