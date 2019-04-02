community college of philadelphia

Strike threat looms at Community College of Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Talks went late into the night Sunday between the Community College of Philadelphia and the union as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at11 on April 1, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Union officials late Monday night say negotiations have ended for the night but they have made enough progress to come back to the negotiating table at 9:30 a.m. at the Community College of Philadelphia.

"We've been in negotiations since noon," says AFT Local 2026 co-president Junior Brainard.

He says he remains hopeful they can make progress on a myriad of issues on a new contract for 1,200 faculty and support staff.

Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
More than 1,000 union faculty members at the Community College of Philadelphia have voted to go on strike.


"If we don't see continued progress, we could see a strike as early as tomorrow," Brainard says.

College President Donald Generals declined an interview but has previously said if a strike happens, they would try to hold classes but admittedly might have to suspend them if not enough professors showed up.
Among the issues still unresolved?

Bainard says it "has to do with the workload of our faculty. It has to do with our class sizes, it has to do with the support services our students can get while they're here."

College administrators have previously said the wage increases the union seeks would increase the college's costs by almost $83 million. That its wages are nearly $10,000 higher than Bucks and Montgomery County community colleges. CCP also seeks to increase the workload for new facility from the current 24 credit hours to 30.

All of the uncertainty of a strike has many of the 27,000 students here in a state of angst.

"I still feel very, very nervous because what I'm hearing, it hasn't been good in the past for negotiations," says junior Christina Holley.
Jessica Trinh, a sophomore says, "A lot of students, a lot of my friends, they really worry about their graduation date, cause they're gonna graduate this spring."

Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
With a potential strike looming faculty, staff, and supporters of the Community College of Philadelphia sounded off inside Mint Hall Friday.


Naomi Smith, associate editor of the student newspaper, The Vanguard says, "The students that are graduating, they're not happy about this at all."

She adds, "A lot of students like I said just log on to their Instagram or their Twitters trying to see what's going on, I literally have my friends texting me every second like, 'Is there school tomorrow? Is there school tomorrow? Is this strike happening?'"

Smith notes that some of the newer students have the misunderstanding that a strike would simply mean a vacation for them. What they don't realize is that they still have to complete their 15 week course meaning, the semester would be extended, imperiling the commencement date for graduates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphia newsphilly newsstrikecommunity college of philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF PHILADELPHIA
Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
New report sheds sobering light on hunger on college campuses
Jill Biden, Anne Holton talk women's rights at CCP
TOP STORIES
Coroner: Samantha Josephson died of 'multiple sharp force injuries'
Police: Victim's friends may have dared shooter to fire gun
Marine from Montco among 2 killed in helicopter crash in Arizona
Woman may be charged with murder 13 years after shooting neighbor
Wawa wins bids for liquor licenses in Philadelphia, Delco.
Investigators: Human activity caused New Jersey forest fire
Radnor Wawa shooting suspect arraigned at hospital
Show More
Bryce Harper announces he and wife expecting baby boy
April the Giraffe's new baby finally has a name
Caseworkers missed 'red flags' before Grace Packer's brutal death
Philadelphia police seek suspect in unprovoked knife attack
New Jersey cracking down on distracted drivers
More TOP STORIES News