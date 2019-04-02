Strike threat looms at Community College of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Union officials late Monday night say negotiations have ended for the night but they have made enough progress to come back to the negotiating table at 9:30 a.m. at the Community College of Philadelphia."We've been in negotiations since noon," says AFT Local 2026 co-president Junior Brainard.He says he remains hopeful they can make progress on a myriad of issues on a new contract for 1,200 faculty and support staff."If we don't see continued progress, we could see a strike as early as tomorrow," Brainard says.College President Donald Generals declined an interview but has previously said if a strike happens, they would try to hold classes but admittedly might have to suspend them if not enough professors showed up.Among the issues still unresolved?Bainard says it "has to do with the workload of our faculty. It has to do with our class sizes, it has to do with the support services our students can get while they're here."College administrators have previously said the wage increases the union seeks would increase the college's costs by almost $83 million. That its wages are nearly $10,000 higher than Bucks and Montgomery County community colleges. CCP also seeks to increase the workload for new facility from the current 24 credit hours to 30.All of the uncertainty of a strike has many of the 27,000 students here in a state of angst."I still feel very, very nervous because what I'm hearing, it hasn't been good in the past for negotiations," says junior Christina Holley.Jessica Trinh, a sophomore says, "A lot of students, a lot of my friends, they really worry about their graduation date, cause they're gonna graduate this spring."Naomi Smith, associate editor of the student newspaper, The Vanguard says, "The students that are graduating, they're not happy about this at all."She adds, "A lot of students like I said just log on to their Instagram or their Twitters trying to see what's going on, I literally have my friends texting me every second like, 'Is there school tomorrow? Is there school tomorrow? Is this strike happening?'"Smith notes that some of the newer students have the misunderstanding that a strike would simply mean a vacation for them. What they don't realize is that they still have to complete their 15 week course meaning, the semester would be extended, imperiling the commencement date for graduates.