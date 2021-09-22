gun violence

Officers, community members gather for prayer walk in Philadelphia's Germantown section

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers, community members gather for prayer walk in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials, officers from the 14th district and community members came together to walk the streets of the city's Germantown section and pray for the area.

Philadelphia is surpassing homicide statistics set three decades ago. Murders are up nearly 20% in the city this year compared to last.

The group stopped at various intersections to reflect and call out for change in the community.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)philadelphiagun violencehomicideshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
'They are scared:' Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids
Video captures gunman in deadly Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured Tuesday night
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
TOP STORIES
Philly reaches 2M COVID vaccine doses, updates school guidance
Police ID man shot and killed at point blank range in South Philly
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Off-duty officer shoots pet of neighbor officer after dog fight
Shooting at Philadelphia park critically injures man
What to know before Philly plastic bag ban takes effect Oct. 1
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
Show More
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Tomorrow
Biden to double US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Pair with trunk 'full of KFC' arrested entering locked-down city
Route Change: Broad Street Run to end on Pattison Avenue
Man, 28, stabbed to death near SEPTA station
More TOP STORIES News