Officers, community members gather for prayer walk in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials, officers from the 14th district and community members came together to walk the streets of the city's Germantown section and pray for the area.
Philadelphia is surpassing homicide statistics set three decades ago. Murders are up nearly 20% in the city this year compared to last.
The group stopped at various intersections to reflect and call out for change in the community.
