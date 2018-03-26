ENTERTAINMENT

Several local contestants heading to Hollywood week on American Idol

EMBED </>More Videos

Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini disuss local contestants headed to Hollywood Week on American Idol during Action News at 4pm on March 26, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We all know the Delaware Valley is full of talent and now several local talents are heading to Hollywood Week on American Idol as the competition heats up.

Catie Turner
Catie Turner is an 18-year-old singer-songwriter from Langhorne, Bucks County. She's a high school senior at Neshaminy High School with a unique voice, a guitar and now - a chance at stardom.

EMBED More News Videos

Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.

Dennis Lorenzo

Dennis Lorenzo is a 26-year-old father from West Philadelphia. He started playing guitar as a teenager and hasn't stopped since, moving both to Atlanta and then Los Angeles to chase his dream and making every sacrifice to make that dream come to life.

EMBED More News Videos

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018.

Mara Justine

Mara Justine is a 16-year-old sophomore at Absegami High School in Galloway Township, New Jersey. Her mom, Linda, says she's had that big voice since she was a little girl and started singing when she was just 8-years-old.

EMBED More News Videos

Third local contestant wins golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5am on March 13, 2018.

Carly Moffa

Carly Moffa is a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, Gloucester County. This farm girl from Jersey took her musical drive a little farther down south for college in Nashville before packing her bags and touring the country playing her own music.

EMBED More News Videos

Gloucester Co. singer vying for golden ticket on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 23, 2018.

Aubrey DeMedio

Aubrey DeMedio is an 18-year-old student from Schwenksville, Montgomery County. A college freshman at Millersville University, she says she's just a girl from a small town with big dreams and she's now one step closer.

EMBED More News Videos

Montco teen snags Golden Ticket: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018

Michael J. Woodard
Michael J. Woodard is a 20-year-old student from the East Falls section of Philadelphia who has been singing since he was 5-years-old. He's currently a sophomore at the Musician's Institute in Los Angeles and says he's seen his share of rejection in the business and it almost stopped him from going for a golden ticket.

EMBED More News Videos

East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on March 25, 2018.



American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolreality televisioncompetition
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News