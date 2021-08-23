FYI Philly

New Philly restaurants ES Café Lounge, Coney Shack are must-try spots

By Chandler Lutz
EMBED <>More Videos

New Philly restaurants ES Café Lounge, Coney Shack are must-try spots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We hit the road to check out some of Philly's hot new spots to eat.

ES Café Lounge in Kensington is a family affair owned by Ieisha Ellis and operated by her husband and three children. You will find their own line of coffee, cold brew, drip coffee, lattes and teas.

They also offer specialty latte flights and CBD options for all their drinks.

Ieisha, who is a self-taught chef, also offers a full menu with some of her favorite dishes; from the bestselling avocado toast to whitefish salad and barbeque vegan sliders.

Coney Shack Chef and co-owner Lawrence Mach started his business when he found a street cart for sale in Coney Island in 2013.

The Brooklyn native opened his newest location in University City in July, serving up Southeast Asian flare on American bites.

From their Mach Dog with a torched Mex cheese melt to the Vietnamese shaking beef short rib available in their rice bowls, burritos and quesadillas.

Coney Shack is also known for its tacos. The award-winning beer-battered crunchy fish taco features deep-fried Southeast Asian fish with shredded cabbage, cilantro scallion red onion with a lemongrass aioli.

Lawrence hopes to represent Coney Island as much as possible and also help the small businesses still there through his concept.


ES Café Lounge | Instagram
1447 N American Street, Philadelphia PA 19122

Coney Shack | Instagram
3818 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19104
267-292-2840
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillybe localish philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Longtime spots stand the test of time at Gojjo and Nana's Kitchen
Marle' Originals Boutique is the 'design house of New Jersey'
Sonny's Cocktail Joint: Where high brow meets low brow
Castellino's Italian Market 'makes subs, offers hubs'
TOP STORIES
West Chester U. security officer killed while helping driver on I-95
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
Cape May beach to be named after lifeguard killed in boating accident
Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
Mayim Bialik to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain moves out, but another heat wave on the way
Henri brings major flooding to parts of New Jersey
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for military
Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations
Arrest made after deliveryman brutally attacked in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News