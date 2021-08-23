New Philly restaurants ES Café Lounge, Coney Shack are must-try spots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We hit the road to check out some of Philly's hot new spots to eat.ES Café Lounge in Kensington is a family affair owned by Ieisha Ellis and operated by her husband and three children. You will find their own line of coffee, cold brew, drip coffee, lattes and teas.They also offer specialty latte flights and CBD options for all their drinks.Ieisha, who is a self-taught chef, also offers a full menu with some of her favorite dishes; from the bestselling avocado toast to whitefish salad and barbeque vegan sliders.Coney Shack Chef and co-owner Lawrence Mach started his business when he found a street cart for sale in Coney Island in 2013.The Brooklyn native opened his newest location in University City in July, serving up Southeast Asian flare on American bites.From their Mach Dog with a torched Mex cheese melt to the Vietnamese shaking beef short rib available in their rice bowls, burritos and quesadillas.Coney Shack is also known for its tacos. The award-winning beer-battered crunchy fish taco features deep-fried Southeast Asian fish with shredded cabbage, cilantro scallion red onion with a lemongrass aioli.Lawrence hopes to represent Coney Island as much as possible and also help the small businesses still there through his concept.1447 N American Street, Philadelphia PA 191223818 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19104267-292-2840