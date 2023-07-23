WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delaware County community honors life of 15-year-old lifeguard who died while working

The lifeguard was a rising 10th grader at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 23, 2023 2:58AM
Delaware County community honors life of 15-year-old lifeguard who died while working
EMBED <>More Videos

A Pennsylvania community came together Saturday night to honor a teenage lifeguard who died while working in Delaware County.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania community came together Saturday night to honor a teenage lifeguard who died while working in Delaware County.

Ethan Joner, 15, was a lifeguard at the Folcroft Swim Club in Folcroft.

He passed away on July 13.

On Saturday morning, the club hosted a Christmas Toy Drive for the Fostering Hope Foundation, which helps support foster families in the area.

All toys from the drive will be delivered in Joner's honor, officials say.

Joner was a rising 10th grader at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

The cause of his death has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW