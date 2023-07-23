Delaware County community honors life of 15-year-old lifeguard who died while working

A Pennsylvania community came together Saturday night to honor a teenage lifeguard who died while working in Delaware County.

The lifeguard was a rising 10th grader at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania community came together Saturday night to honor a teenage lifeguard who died while working in Delaware County.

Ethan Joner, 15, was a lifeguard at the Folcroft Swim Club in Folcroft.

He passed away on July 13.

On Saturday morning, the club hosted a Christmas Toy Drive for the Fostering Hope Foundation, which helps support foster families in the area.

All toys from the drive will be delivered in Joner's honor, officials say.

Joner was a rising 10th grader at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

The cause of his death has not been released.