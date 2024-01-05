NJ pet sitter arrested for allegedly stealing $100K in jewelry; 2nd suspect sought

EVESAHM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are investigating after more than $100,000 in jewelry was stolen from a home, and the owner is blaming two people she hired to watch her pets.

Evesham Township police arrested 36-year-old Catherine Walton on theft charges.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, said she hired Walton to pet sit while she was out of town. She knew Walton as a tech from her veterinarian's office.

The woman returned home from vacation to find 25 pieces of jewelry missing. She feels violated knowing someone went through her belongings, someone she trusted.

"You wouldn't hire someone to care for your pets you wouldn't trust. To find that trust betrayed and complete disrespect," she explained to Action News.

Catherine Walton / Nicholas Eye

Police said Walton didn't act alone. They're also looking for Nicholas Eye, 37, who is also wanted for theft.

"To know that somebody in a position of trust used this as an opportunity to gain a source of funds is horrifying and devastating," said the woman.

She said it was clear they were looking for specific items because other things weren't taken like the cash she had in the dresser next to her jewelry.

The woman tells Action News that Eye is Walton's boyfriend.

It was within 10 minutes of returning home that she realized jewelry was missing. Although some pieces have been recovered, they're now damaged.

"These are meaningful pieces that represent accomplishments and milestones in my life. They've also stolen my legacy. I can't leave that to my children or grandchildren or anybody else," she said.

Police are asking anyone who may have hired Eye or Walton to care for their pets to check their belongings.

Anyone with information should call the police.