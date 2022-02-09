face mask

Philadelphia is not ready to lift indoor mask mandate just yet

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Omicron variant winds down, mask mandates are being lifted around the Delaware Valley.

Delaware state officials addressed changes to the universal mask mandate there on Tuesday.

"Effective Friday, February 11 at 8 a.m., masks will not be required by the state in these indoor places: convenient stores, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants," said Delaware Governor John Carney, citing dropping case rates and hospitalizations.

Delaware joins Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which haven't had statewide universal mask mandates since last year.

Private businesses can continue to choose their own mask policies.

Opinions on masking are mixed.

"I don't think it's really necessary at this point anymore. We have the vaccine, they came out with a vaccine for a reason right?" said Avery Chance of Millville, NJ.

"I'm 61 and I have some health issues. So I've been vaccinated twice and got a booster shot, so yes I will continue to wear one," said Marc Allen of Williamstown, NJ.

Ann Felix of Washington Twp., NJ, says she wears a mask almost everywhere, but she doesn't think everyone should have to.

In Philadelphia, city health department officials say they are not ready to drop the indoor mask mandate yet. Officials issued this state saying:

"While our case counts continue to rapidly drop, there are still hundreds of Philadelphians testing positive for COVID every day, and hundreds of people are still hospitalized. Given the outsized effect this virus has had on our Black and Brown communities, we are not comfortable stopping a mandate that has done so much to protect folks."

Philadelphia officials say the health department is working on metrics to determine when the indoor mask mandate can be dropped.

Donna Nickitas, dean of nursing at Rutgers-Camden, says while she supports the lifting of mandates with other precautions in place, some people with health concerns may want to continue masking up.

"For those who are older adults or who have children or family members who are vulnerable, I don't know that those individuals will feel very comfortable going into a large area that's highly populated without a mask," said Nickitas.

She said adjusting policies as the pandemic changes is a good thing.

"If there's some vulnerability, it's not over until it's over. But we are able to change some policies because we have sufficient evidence that we can ensure that we can keep ourselves safe," Nickitas said, adding she's encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
