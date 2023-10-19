WATCH LIVE

Meteorologist Adam Joseph visits Colebrookdale Railroad in Berks County to see fall foliage

Thursday, October 19, 2023 10:17PM
BOYERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph was out and about on Thursday for a new Fall Adventure!

He embarked on the Colebrookdale Railroad in Boyertown, Berks County to get a look at the beautiful fall foliage excursions.

Take a ride with Adam and watch the video above for a closer look at the changing leaves!

Be sure to check out the AccuWeather Forecast and watch more Fall Adventures below:

