FYI Philly

Enjoying the holidays at Longwood Gardens

Longwood Gardens Holidays
Melissa Magee shows off some of the highlights from this year's Longwood Gardens Christmas.


Longwood Gardens | Facebook
A Longwood Christmas (through Jan. 6)
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
----------

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingkennett square boroughfyi phillychristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Best ways to close out 2019 with light shows, holiday fun for the family
Checking out the menu at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park and ice rink
LumiNature: A New Way to Experience the Philadelphia Zoo
LEGOLAND is building fun, from LEGO Santa to mini Philly | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Philly street renamed for Reverend Alyn E. Waller
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to climb for 12th straight year
Video: WA police officer holds back tears after receiving gift
Show More
Home health aide workers upset after agency halts paychecks
McDonald's workers help save woman who feared for her life
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
ESPN reporter diagnosed with HLH before he died
Mystery Grinch gives family 'violation' for Christmas lights
More TOP STORIES News